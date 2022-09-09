COVID-19 era recruiting class of 2021 now making impact for Texas A&M football team

Careen Savain had one rule for her son, Yulkeith Brown, before he made a decision on where he would play college football.

Do your research.

“He had to have answers before he signed,” Savain said. “Do you see yourself here? Where do you see yourself in four years? What do you see yourself doing? It was questions he had to answer. ... I like my kids to explore things. Don’t just go by what people say. Explore yourself. See for yourself and take advantage of it.”

There was only one problem. Brown’s senior year at Central High School in Miami spanned the 2020 season during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was impossible for him to visit any of the programs that offered him scholarships.

Brown is a part of the 2021 recruiting class that went through the most unique cycle in recent college recruiting history. He’s also part of a class now making an impact on the sixth-ranked Texas A&M football team.

Eight players from the recruiting class earned starts in last Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State: offensive linemen Trey Zuhn III, Reuben Fatheree II and Matthew Wykoff, tight end Dametrious Crownover, defensive backs Jardin Gilbert and Tyreek Chappell and defensive linemen Tunmise Adeleye and Shemar Turner. Brown and offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko also saw plenty of playing time with Brown scoring his first career touchdown on two receptions for 68 yards.

Almost two years ago, Brown made his decision to come to Aggieland without ever seeing Kyle Field, which erupted when he scored on his 66-yard touchdown reception Saturday.

At the beginning of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, A&M’s coaching staff brainstormed ways to continue recruiting during a ban on prospective student-athletes physically coming to campus. The result was curated Zoom meetings and pre-recorded videos that gave an all-access look into the program for recruits like Miami native Brown, who were half a country away.

“It is weird when you don’t ever get into someone’s home and sit in the living room and talk to everyone,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “It was all virtual. I thought our staff and our administration did a really good job there. Our visits were really good.”

The process proved difficult for both recruits and coaches. Savain said Brown had some scholarship offers revoked simply because programs could not get him on campus to evaluate further. Those programs often leaned more heavily on athletes closer to the campuses.

“It was very difficult, because COVID came and stopped a lot of things, and as a parent, I was very scared to see him go somewhere he’s never been and we’d just seen pictures of,” Savain said.

The A&M staff gave hour-long campus tours over Zoom, so that players and parents could ask questions as they walked through facilities. A&M also provided prerecorded videos of processes like dorm room and apartment check-in procedures.

“They were traveling the camera around the facility, and my parents got to see it,” Brown said. “It was just an amazing view. Everything I saw was just right.”

For Brown and his family, the Zoom meetings and videos did their job. Savain said she was not surprised by anything once she and her son finally made it to A&M.

“It’s one thing to look at something, but then to be there ... the virtual, it was like, oh, OK. That looks good. When we actually got the chance to get there, it was everything that we saw.”

Brown and Gilbert say the key to choosing A&M was the constant communication with the coaching staff. Savain said A&M’s staff answered every question and even made sure to wish Brown a happy birthday.

A&M was one of the first Southeastern Conference schools to offer Gilbert a scholarship, which was a plus in the defensive back’s eyes. But he also points to the attention showed to him by running backs coach Tommie Robinson, who has plenty of ties to Gilbert’s home state of Louisiana.

“Since Day 1 when A&M offered me, they showed me love,” Gilbert said. “They ended up calling my phone and blowing my phone up.”

The effort has been rewarding for both parties. In Gilbert’s first start Saturday, he reeled in his first career interception off a tipped pass as he settles into a bigger role as a sophomore.

While challenging, Fisher said he ultimately enjoyed recruiting during the lockdown portion of the pandemic because of the new opportunities it presented.

“As crazy as it sounds, it was a fun year recruiting because it was different,” Fisher said. “You had to constantly think of ways to communicate with guys. How are we going to show him this? How are we going to show him that? How are we going to make him understand the camaraderie here or the friendship with the players and the coaches? We were brainstorming 24 hours a day to make sure they got that presentation right.”

There isn’t much new for Brown on the football field now that he’s in his second year at A&M, but he admits he’s still in the process of discovering College Station.

“When I finally pulled up, I was like wow,” Brown said. “I’ve seen the field and got to walk around, and it’s like everything was new to me. And it still is sometimes, because I don’t get to travel around College Station a lot, but it’s still beautiful to me.”