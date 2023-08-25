The NFL draft is a breeding ground for player comparisons. Every player selected is forever compared to those left on the board, especially at the same position.

College football recruiting can work the same way. In 2022, Texas A&M took one quarterback, Bridgeland’s Conner Weigman. Current Clemson starter Cade Klubnik from Austin Westlake had listed the Aggies in his top five schools that year. Tin-foil hat types could even go so far as to bring up Ohio State transfer turned Texas starter Quinn Ewers as an option that wanted to come back to the Lone Star State via A&M.

But for A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, it was always Weigman.

“I’ve said it from the very get-go: That’s my guy, has been my guy,” Fisher said at his early signing day press conference for the 2022 class. “I loved him. I think he’s the best guy out there, period.”

As Weigman prepares for his second season in Aggieland this fall, he not only will have to battle the comparisons that remain around the country, he’s in a battle to continue his reign as the Aggie starter. The Aggies dipped into the transfer portal prior to last season and brought in LSU quarterback Max Johnson. Both Johnson and Weigman played last year, and the pair entered the 2023 preseason camp equally weighted for the starting role, Fisher said.

Johnson has three seasons of experience, including 12 games with the Tigers in 2021 when he threw for 2,815 yards as LSU’s starter.

Last season when Fisher’s first pick for starting quarterback, Haynes King, suffered an injury, Johnson was given first nod as his replacement. In four games before he too was injured, Johnson completed 43 of 71 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s a very smart guy,” Weigman said of Johnson. “He knows what’s going on in the offense. He’s been around for a little bit. He has experience and just his consistency, I admire it from him. Every day he comes in and works.”

Weigman, however, finished the season throwing the ball for the Aggies. In his five games, he completed 73 of 123 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. He also did not throw an interception.

“I think he’s done a great job of understanding the system over the past year,” Johnson said of Weigman. “I think he’s really athletic. I think he gets the ball out on time. He understands coverages. He’s done a good job this fall camp.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Weigman had the best offensive grade (63.6) and passing grade (60.5) by an Aggie quarterback last season, though not by a large margin. Johnson finished with a 60.6 offensive grade and a 57.1 passing grade.

Across the board, Weigman put up the best numbers of the three A&M quarterbacks last season. He proved his ability to take risks but not turn the ball over. He threw what the analytics service rated as six big-time throws. He had the highest turnover-worthy play percentage at 6.1 but did not throw an interception. Weigman did fumble the ball three times.

Weigman took on average. 2.84 seconds to release the ball, which was less than Johnson’s 2.94. His average depth of target was 9.8 yards to Johnson’s 8.2.

Weigman completed 5 of 16 passes beyond 20 yards, according to PFF. Johnson went 1 of 4.

“I like both our guys, he and Max,” Fisher said at SEC Media Days when asked about Weigman. “But when Conner got a chance, you’re talking about a guy who went in and played in some great games, almost won the Ole Miss game on the road and came back and played a great LSU team and played extremely well.”

As has been the case since Fisher arrived in Aggieland, he said he puts no timetable on when he will name a starter. The quarterback claims the position when he has separated himself to the coaching staff and his teammates during preseason camp, he said.

But there are hallmarks Fisher looks for to know when a quarterback is ready.

“I want to see them manage the game,” Fisher said. “I want to see them manage the team. People say, ‘I want him to be a game manager.’ You’ve got to be a game manager. That’s the greatest compliment you can have.”

This season some of that decision will fall on the shoulders of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, whom Fisher hired during the offseason to give the Aggie offense a fresh look.

Petrino said he’s been impressed with both quarterbacks’ preparedness for the season, which he said has made the competition good. Beyond accuracy, it’s leadership qualities and poise that will prove which quarterback takes the first snap when A&M opens the season against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field, he said.

“I told them the other day there’s a lot of occupational hazards as a quarterback,” Petrino said. “One of them is when things don’t go good, the blame comes on your shoulders. You’ve got to be able to brush it off and forget about it and be thick-skinned and move forward. That’s just an occupational hazard that goes with the position.”