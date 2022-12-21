top story College Station LB Chantz Johnson discusses signing with Texas A&M Dec 21, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as College Station LB Chantz Johnson discusses signing with Texas A&M. GALLERY: HS FB - College Station vs Aledo State Championship An Aledo defender tackles College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown, left, during Saturday’s Class 5A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station wide receiver Beau Kortan (6) stiff-arms an Aledo player during the Class 5A-Division I state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station players take the field before the Class 5A-Division I state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station wide receiver Jackson Verdugo (1) fumbles the ball after a catch and run during the Class 5A-Division I state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown, right, returns a kickoff against Aledo on Saturday in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden (17) goes through his cadence against Aledo on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station wide receiver Paden Cashion, center, catches a touchdown pass against Aledo on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station defensive lineman Gaberiel Rodriguiez appears with tears in his eyes after the 5A-1 state championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station wide receiver Paden Cashion (15) comforts a cheerleader after the Cougars fell to Aledo 52-14 on Saturday in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station High School wide Reciever Xavier Vela (88) appears with a tear after the 5A-1 state championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station High School quarterback Arrington Maiden (17) walks off the field after the Class 5A-Division 1 state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Aledo won 52-14 for its record 11th state title. It was the Cougars’ second straight loss in the state championship game. For more photos, see A9 and for more on the game see Sports, C1. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station linebacker Caiden Toon (30) hugs a Cougars cheerleader after the Class 5A-Division I state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station assistant coach Gregg Frashure watches warmups before Saturday's Class 5A Division I state championship in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station High School Linebacker Harrison Robinson (5) warms up before the 5A-1 state championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station linebacker Jack Stavinoha puts his helmet on before the Class 5A-Division I state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station High School head coach Stoney Pryor walks back to the lockeroorm before the 5A-1 state championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station players walk onto the field before facing Aledo on Saturday in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station High School Linebacker Harrison Robinson (5) licks his lips during the 5A-1 state championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station linebacker Jaxon Edwards (44) makes a tackle during the Class 5A-Division I state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station head coach Stoney Pryor greets two children of an Aledo coach after the Class 5A-Division I state championship football game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station High School Linebacker Shane Bellows (11) is seen after the 5A-1 state championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Logan Hannigan-Downs College Station High School Linebacker Jaxon Edwards (44) gets emotional after the 5A-1 state championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. 0 Comments 