College Station Cougars receive commemorative Texas Football magazines

In less than a decade the College Station football program has state championship and runner-up hardware in the trophy case. Now the Cougars can add a customized 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Cougar players and coaches received commemorative copies of this year’s Texas Football magazine on Friday morning. College Station is one of 80 schools that will receive spruced-up versions of the 400-page magazine. The glossy, four-page wrap-around cover is specific to the school with pictures and information on the Cougars.

For some of the players, it was their first Texas Football magazine, but it probably won’t be their last.

“As I told the guys, [the coaches] all have them from our whole careers, even when we were players,” College Station head football coach Stoney Pryor said. “Dave Campbell is just such a standard in high school football and Texas football in general. To have recognition from them and to have the support of Optimum to provide that is really a great recognition to the history of the program as well for the hat tip to the expectations for what’s ahead.”

The magazine ranks the Cougars fourth in its preseason Class 5A Division I statewide poll behind Longview, Denton Ryan and Aledo. The Cougars went 15-1 last year, losing to Katy Paetow in the state title game.

College Station running back Marquise Collins, who has pledged to Duke, appears throughout the magazine. He’s included in the team’s synopsis. He’s listed as a third-team all-state selection on the Whataburger Preseason Super Team and the magazine’s preseason Class 5A all-state team along with a picture. He’s also listed on the 2021 Texas Sports Writer’s Association all-state team, and he’s included in the recruiting section among the state’s top 10 running backs.

“I’m liking it,” Collins said after a quick look. “It looks good. It’s definitely a blessing to be on the cover. We look good.”

It is the first time Collins has offered the magazine more than just a glance — for a legitimate reason.

“I don’t keep up with it, because I’ve been focused on playing,” Collins said.

The approximate 44 varsity players who received magazines thumbed through them as they walked into the locker room and later while waiting for rides home from the ceremony held by Texas Football and Optimum.

“I think it’s real cool,” defensive back A.J. Tisdell said.

Tisdale and linebacker Chantz Johnson plan to keep their issues on their dressers.

“I like to look at other athletes across the state,” Johnson said.

The event was made possible by a partnership with Texas Football and Optimum, formerly Suddenlink. Optimum typically has sponsored 12 schools annually according to Curt Allison, a market engagement manager at Altice USA.

A&M Consolidated will get its magazines Saturday. Franklin, which won the Class 3A Division II state title, also is getting commemorative issues along with fellow Robertson County teams Bremond and Hearne. Schools typically receive from 50 to 300 issues. Most schools that have a sponsor have a ceremony with that organization and a representative from Texas Football.

The magazine started this program in 2017. Bryan was one of the teams to receive a special issue last year.

This year’s magazine is a hot item due to it not being available in many areas because of supply-chain shortages.