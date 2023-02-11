Chef Tai Lee is working on a new entree for his restaurants, something fit for a king to celebrate his championship on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel.

His surprise dish will have a hard time matching his fulfilling victory. Chef Tai never led during the regular season but had a panel-best 13-7 record over our last 20 games that included high school football state championships and bowl games to nip Madison Metals’ Prentiss Madison by one pick.

After 13 weeks of picking football games, Madison had a one-game lead on three panelists tied for second. That group included Rob Clark, marketing and communications director for Texas A&M’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts; the Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt; and Chef Tai, one of this season’s 12 guest panelists who were all small business owners. Madison, a former Bryan quarterback; Terrence Murphy, a former A&M and NFL wide receiver; and Rayne Knight, “The Roofer Girl,” seemed the most likely newcomers to challenge the so-called experts, but Chef Tai, who admitted he didn’t know much about picking games, was the best in a topsy-turvy year when upsets were commonplace.

“Beginner’s luck for sure,” he said.

He’s the second straight guest picker to win. Last year, it was Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney who ran away from the competition. Then again, he’s a former A&M and NFL linemen.

“Please Chef Tai, stick with Sushi, stop embarrassing everyone,” C&J Barbeque’s Chip Manning said. “I had lots of fun with picks and watching results as I went from top row to bottom row.”

Chef Tai’s finish was impressive considering 17 panelists went .500 or worse over the last round of picks. Retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair also went 13-7 to climb into fifth place, one pick ahead of me and SportsTalk’s Chip Howard, a nine-time Prog Panel champion.

Mr. Tuggles finished strong at 13-7 in a record-setting effort, tying Rob for third. Mr. Tuggles guessed his way through 280 picks to become the first dog in Prog history to finish on the top row. Rodney, our first-week leader, rounds out the top row. He was a pick ahead of former Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time champ, and Eagle sports writer Travis Brown.

The Sleep Station’s Jarrad McLeod tried to end in the cellar by going 6-14 as did the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman. Jarrad settled for next-to-last with the Roofer Girl unable to climb out of last place after she predicted she’d win the whole thing.

“I am hoping for a makeup year,” Rayne said. “Or I better stick to roofing!”

Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates finished just ahead of Jarrad but will be ready for a top-row finish if she returns after hiring Zach Taylor, former sports director of Bryan Broadcasting and part of the WTAW Infomaniacs.

You can bet Taylor knows a bit about picking football games, and picking is serious business — or serious fun, depending on your point of view.

SUPER BOWL PICKS

Here are our panelists’ picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

• Eagles 24, Chiefs 20: “Jalen puts some HURT on Chiefs with his arm and feet.” — Chef Tai Lee, restaurateur

• Eagles 38, Chiefs 35 — Prentiss Madison, Madison Metals

• Chiefs 27, Eagles 24: “I’m taking Mr. Tuggles to Northgate to celebrate our shared achievement in a third-place tie.” — Rob Clark, marketing and communications director for Texas A&M’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts

• Eagles win — Mr. Tuggles, dog (Editor’s note: As good as Mr. Tuggles, Chester and Teddie Bear were picking the right Milk Bones this season, they don’t do final scores.)

• Chiefs 26, Eagles 23: “I sent this pick three days ago — I’m in New York watching Broadway shows.” — Gary Blair, retired A&M women’s basketball coach

• Eagles 38, Chiefs 32: “Philadelphia enjoys its second Super Bowl, but that other town in Pennsylvania has six.” — Robert Cessna, The Eagle Executive Sports Editor

• Jets 16, Colts 7: “I predict Joe Willie Namath will call his shot, and this will be a huge upset for the AFC.” — Chip Howard, SportsTalk host

• Eagles 28, Chiefs 24: “Got to go with Philadelphia. Their quarterback’s last name just demands respect.” — Rodney Hurt, Service Insurance Group

• Chiefs 28, Eagles 24: “Patrick Mahomes reinjures his ankle but fights through and leads a late comeback charge.” — Travis L. Brown, The Eagle sports writer

• Eagles 23, Chiefs 20: “Former Mississippi State Bulldog Fletcher Cox is going to give Mahomes fits.” — Crystal Dupre, Finis Welch Foundation

• Eagles 37, Chiefs 34 — Claudia Smith, Aggieland Carpet One

• Chiefs 35, Eagles 28 — Chip Manning, C&J Barbeque

• Eagles 28, Chiefs 27: “A missed extra point gives Philadelphia its second Super Bowl and us Cowboys fans a year-long upset stomach.” — Robert Premeaux Jr., Eagle Sports Editor

• Eagles 27, Chiefs 24 — Dr. Troy Elms, Stewart Elms Orthodontics

• Chiefs 23, Eagles 17: “Mahomes will get the job done.” — Carl Walthall, Superior Air Repair

• Chiefs 42, Eagles 35: “Mahomes is an East Texas native like myself and is built different.” — Terrence Murphy, Terrence Murphy Companies

• Chiefs 28, Eagles 21: “Maybe we should all guess on who will join Rihanna during the halftime show? That might be easier than picking the winner. I am going to guess — no darts were thrown Rayne! The only reason is Patrick Mahomes.” — Barbie Patterson, Patterson Architects

• Eagles 35, Bengals 21: “This Pennsylvania girl has to go with Philly!” — Wendy Flynn, Wendy Flynn Real Estate Team

• Chiefs 34, Eagles 28: “Because I’m clearly an elite picker, my pick for the Super Bowl is Chiefs 34-28 in a tight game. This actually means the Eagles will likely win 42-10.” — Jarrad McLeod, The Sleep Station

• Chiefs 35, Eagles 28: “I am going with the Chiefs since they were smart enough at one time to pick [Aggie defensive back] Armani Watts.”— Rayne Knight, Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems

