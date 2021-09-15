Charges against Texas A&M's McKinnley Jackson bumped from misdemeanor to felony

“It’s kind of odd that there wasn’t an arrest warrant issued back in April, and what’s odd is that there was initially the probable cause that they put together was for possession of controlled substance Alprazolam, which is Xanax,” Maltsberger said. “That’s a whole different thing.”

The misdemeanor marijuana charge is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. The second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor for possession of less than 28 grams of Xanax carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $4,000 fine.

The canister was turned over to UPD, and officers believed the 21.71 grams of pills to be Xanax, according to the report. The police department also weighed the marijuana at 1.4 ounces.

Maltsberger said controlled substances are sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab in Austin for testing. The substances could undergo an independent lab review should the case go to trial, Maltsberger said.

“When they initially want to charge one thing, a misdemeanor, and then come back and say it’s a felony, that definitely raises some concerns,” Maltsberger said. “It’s a long way from a Class A misdemeanor to a second-degree felony.”