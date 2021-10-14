Chancellor Sharp needs all the help he can get

Local priests helped Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp escape the bottom row on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel, but it might take Pope Francis for Sharp to be a title contender.

John had a trio of clergymen from St. Mary’s Catholic Center bless Kyle Field before A&M’s 41-38 upset of top-ranked Alabama. Rev. Will Straten led an “Order for the Blessing of a Gymnasium or a Field of Athletics” from the Catholic Book of Blessings and also sprinkled holy water throughout the field.

“Father Will will tell you we’re just praying for the health and safety of everybody, but my intent wasn’t that kind,” John said. “I just wanted to flat-out win.”

The Aggies won, and so did John, who was the lone picker to take A&M over Alabama. His 13-7 record last week lifted him into a tie for 13th place, moving him one pick ahead of SportsTalk host Chip Howard, the nine-time Prog Panel champ who is one pick out of the bottom row.

Chip’s demise has left him speechless, which happens about every time A&M beats Alabama. Rumor has it Chip had a priest bless his picks this week, which is strange since he attends Grace Bible Church.