Chancellor Sharp needs all the help he can get on Prognosticator Panel

Local priests helped Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp escape the bottom row on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel, but it might take Pope Francis for Sharp to be a title contender.
John had a trio of clergymen from St. Mary’s Catholic Center bless Kyle Field before A&M’s 41-38 upset of top-ranked Alabama. Rev. Will Straten led an “Order for the Blessing of a Gymnasium or a Field of Athletics” from the Catholic Book of Blessings and also sprinkled holy water throughout the field.
“Father Will will tell you we’re just praying for the health and safety of everybody, but my intent wasn’t that kind,” John said. “I just wanted to flat-out win.”
The Aggies won, and so did John, who was the lone picker to take A&M over Alabama. His 13-7 record last week lifted him into a tie for 13th place, moving him one pick ahead of SportsTalk host Chip Howard, the nine-time Prog Panel champ who is one pick out of the bottom row.
Chip’s demise has left him speechless, which happens about every time A&M beats Alabama. Rumor has it Chip had a priest bless his picks this week, which is strange since he attends Grace Bible Church.
Also in need of divine intervention is the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, who slipped into the cellar.
“I’ve never met anybody behind me in the alphabet in person,” Z-Man said. “I’ve now never met anyone currently behind me in the standings.”
Eagle editor Rob Clark quietly took over sole possession of first place, while the Seth boys made the most noise. Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney and Brazos County Heath Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan both went 15-5 last week as did retired judge Travis Bryan III. Football Seth is back on the top row, two picks back of the lead, while Doc Seth crashed the second row, jumping nine spots. Travis is only two picks from escaping the bottom row.
Football Seth, a two-time All-Big 12 Conference offensive lineman for the Aggies, was fired up over A&M’s victory against Alabama and proudly picks Detroit to beat Cincinnati this week. Detroit is coached by former A&M tight end Dan Campbell, Seth’s teammate on the 1998 Big 12 title team.
“My man, Dan Campbell, gets his first victory,” Football Seth said.
Lina Brown Lawson, co-owner of Twinz Co. Marketing, is only one pick from regaining the lead. Lina is tied with Mr. Tuggles, who had his Milk Bones blessed this week by a rabbi, even though he’s not Jewish.
KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley, tied for fourth place, continues to flirt with the lead.
“My current status: [Zach] Calzada in the injury tent,” Shel said.
Calzada was able to come back and beat Alabama. I’m not so sure about Shel.
Then there’s Eagle editor Darren Benson, who went 7-13 and fell from third place to 12th. He couldn’t handle the pressure so near the lead, allowed the picks to become too big. It’s time he refocuses, gets back to the fundamentals. He couldn’t find a room in Junction this weekend, so he’s headed to San Angelo in search of rediscovering his inner picking self. Maybe John knows a priest in West Texas who can sprinkle a little window cleaner on Darren’s glasses.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.