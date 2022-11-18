 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cessna's pick: Texas A&M will win Saturday, but it might not be a blowout

  • 0

UMass (1-9) is arguably the nation’s worst Football Bowl Subdivision team. Its victory was 20-3 over Stony Brook, a 2-8 Football Championship Subdivision team that’s 1-6 in the 13-team Colonial Athletic Association. UMass hasn’t beaten an FBS team since topping Connecticut on Oct. 9, 2021.

Yet the Minutemen have six players who have started every game at the same position — that’s two more than Texas A&M. UMass has another four players who have started every game but one. It has the continuity that A&M has struggled to find.

Beating the daylights out of UMass as expected won’t mean much for the Aggies, but then again, can they do that?

TEXAS A&M 45

UMASS 10

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas Southern Preview: Joni Taylor

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert