Cessna's pick: Texas A&M will win Saturday, but it might not be a blowout

UMass (1-9) is arguably the nation’s worst Football Bowl Subdivision team. Its victory was 20-3 over Stony Brook, a 2-8 Football Championship Subdivision team that’s 1-6 in the 13-team Colonial Athletic Association. UMass hasn’t beaten an FBS team since topping Connecticut on Oct. 9, 2021.

Yet the Minutemen have six players who have started every game at the same position — that’s two more than Texas A&M. UMass has another four players who have started every game but one. It has the continuity that A&M has struggled to find.