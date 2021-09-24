Cessna's pick: Texas A&M runs this series, but Arkansas is improving

A&M’s chances of beating Alabama have never been better since joining the Southeastern Conference, but the same goes for its chances of losing to the Razorbacks on Saturday. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has transformed that program, much like Jimbo Fisher has done with A&M. You have to go with the Aggies in this game for the same reason you’d pick Alabama in two weeks. A&M has Arkansas’ number until the Razorbacks prove otherwise.