Cessna's pick: Texas A&M runs this series, but Arkansas is improving

What’s going to happen first? Texas A&M beats Alabama or loses to Arkansas?
A&M’s chances of beating Alabama have never been better since joining the Southeastern Conference, but the same goes for its chances of losing to the Razorbacks on Saturday. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has transformed that program, much like Jimbo Fisher has done with A&M. You have to go with the Aggies in this game for the same reason you’d pick Alabama in two weeks. A&M has Arkansas’ number until the Razorbacks prove otherwise.
TEXAS A&M 30
ARKANSAS 24
