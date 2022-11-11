 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cessna's pick: Texas A&M prevails in marquee matchup of 3-6 teams

You’ll be hard pressed to find a better matchup of 3-6 teams than Texas A&M vs. Auburn. Then again, why would you want to watch a pair of losing teams? Yet Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium promises to be a highly competitive game with both teams in dire need of a victory.

Auburn wants to win for popular interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and reward the players who suffered through the fallout of having a lame-duck coach since February. A&M, meanwhile, sure could use a victory in what’s turned into a lame-duck season.

TEXAS A&M 27

AUBURN 24

