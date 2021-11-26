Cessna's pick: Texas A&M-LSU tough to call but take the Aggies

You might just want to flip a coin for this one.

Texas A&M has struggled away from home this season except for its game at Missouri, which failed to show up and gave A&M an easy 35-14 victory. There will be nothing easy about Saturday night in Death Valley. Not for the Aggies. LSU’s players want to send coach Ed Orgeron out a winner, and the Tiger Stadium crowd will reach its typical fevered pitch in hopes of enjoying a victory to end an otherwise below-average year.

But the Tigers have been spinning out of control since winning the 2019 national title. LSU’s only Southeastern Conference victory in the last six games came at Florida, which has its own problems that led to the firing of head coach Dan Mullen. So A&M seems the safe bet Saturday. The Aggies are more talented and healthier. Of course, they historically haven’t played well in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so “safe” is relative here.

Make it a best-of-3 coin flip.

TEXAS A&M 27

LSU 21

