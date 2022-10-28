 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Cessna's pick: Rebels add to Aggies' woes Saturday night

Playing at Kyle Field is worth at least a touchdown for Texas A&M, but that might not be enough for the Aggies to beat Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Aggies just can’t score. The offense struggles to produce explosive plays and makes too many mistakes to sustain drives. A&M had only three plays of at least 20 yards last week against South Carolina, which had six. Ole Miss, which leads the country with 56 plays of at least 20 yards, will be the most explosive offensive team the Aggies have faced this season. A&M will need a couple career-type efforts to keep pace.

OLE MISS 31

TEXAS A&M 23

