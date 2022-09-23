Cessna's pick: Razorbacks' experience may be enough to top Aggies

Texas A&M’s loss to Appalachian State left it in a precarious position that seemingly has no end. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was glad his team blocked out the noise and grabbed a 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami last week. Now it faces the same challenge against 10th-ranked Arkansas, which beat A&M last year and has the more veteran team led by one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks in KJ Jefferson.