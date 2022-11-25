 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cessna's pick: LSU will pin one more loss on the Aggies

On paper this game is a mismatch. Much has gone right for LSU this season, while little has gone right for Texas A&M. Anything is possible, but the reality is this 60 minutes probably will end up reflecting what we already know. One team is good, one is not.

LSU 34

TEXAS A&M 20

