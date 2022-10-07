Cessna's pick: Crimson Tide in a landslide

Top-ranked Alabama has the edge on Texas A&M in virtually every key offensive and defensive category Saturday. The Crimson Tide also is playing at home, and after last year’s game, revenge is another motivator for the home team in this one.
There’s upsets every Saturday in college football, but A&M will have to take a different team to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, than the one it took last week to Starkville, Mississippi, to pull off the impossible.
ALABAMA 42
TEXAS A&M 14
