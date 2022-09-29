 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Cessna's pick: Close one but it counts for Aggies in Starkville on Saturday

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said it would be stupid for any of his players to look ahead with Texas A&M the first of four straight ranked opponents. A&M can’t afford to look ahead because many of its talented youngsters probably were doing just that heading into the season when the Aggies were ranked sixth in the country. A loss to unranked Appalachian State brought the Aggies down to earth.

It wasn’t pretty, but A&M managed to beat Miami and Arkansas. A&M needs to play better, especially on offense, but maybe winning ugly will be this team’s trademark.

TEXAS A&M 27

MISSISSIPPI ST. 24

