Cessna's pick: Alabama still well in front of Texas A&M

Football teams often play their best against Alabama. That would seem to be a problem for Texas A&M, which hasn’t come close to playing its best in 2021.

Top-ranked Alabama has had trouble once, squeaking out a 31-29 victory over Florida in its lone true road game so far this year. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has challenged his team to play better Saturday in an equally tough environment. It will be tougher only if A&M plays its best.