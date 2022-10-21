Cessna's pick: Aggies squeak by game Gamecocks

Texas A&M’s four-game stretch away from Kyle Field looked formidable two months ago but has been even tougher because of injuries and growing pains of a team relying heavily on freshmen. South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium has never been too intimidating for the Aggies, but Saturday night’s game will be a huge test.
TEXAS A&M 27
SOUTH CAROLINA 24
