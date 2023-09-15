CESSNA’S PICK

Dare I say Louisiana-Monroe is in the Sun Belt? A year ago the Sun Belt’s Appalachian State pulled out a 17-14 victory at Kyle Field. You can’t sleep on the Warhawks who are 4-50-1 against current Southeastern Conference members with the last victory being a 34-31 over eighth-ranked Arkansas in Little Rock in 2012. That was a bad 4-8 Arkansas team that was reeling after head coach Bobby Petrino was fired in April. Petrino is now calling plays for the Aggies who will treat ULM the way most SEC teams do.