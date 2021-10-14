Cessna's pick: Aggies keep Tigers in their cage

The 21st-ranked Texas A&M football team has a new lease on the season, but it might want to read the fine print. If the Aggies play like they did before beating Alabama, there’s a good chance they’ll lose to Missouri on Saturday.

The scary thing for the Aggies isn’t facing the Tigers but the fact that they’re just now facing their first true road game of the season. A&M had trouble providing its own energy against Colorado and Arkansas in two great NFL venues. Will things be better at 11 a.m. in Columbia, Missouri? This Faurot Field matchup will be a test of A&M’s maturity as much as anything.