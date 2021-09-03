Cessna's pick: Aggies have enough to extinguish the Golden Flashes

CESSNA'S PICK
Texas A&M has reached the point where concerns can quickly become assets. A quarterback and four offensive linemen making their first Aggie starts are likely to make mistakes, but this group of newcomers won’t take long to settle in, and the rest of the team is talented enough to hide some of their slipups.
Facing Kent State, the Mid-American Conference East Division favorite, is a great opener for the Aggies, good enough to get their attention. The Golden Flashes often play Big Ten Conference and other Power Five conference schools, so they won’t be intimidated by Kyle Field. But the Golden Flashes are 0-19 against Big Ten teams and 0-14 against Southeastern Conference teams, so give us ...
Texas A&M 55, Kent State 7
-- Robert Cessna