Cessna's pick: Aggies have enough offense to handle tough Gamecock defense
Cessna's pick: Aggies have enough offense to handle tough Gamecock defense

South Carolina’s defense and special teams are good enough to make Saturday night’s game at Kyle Field a tight one early, but 17th-ranked Texas A&M has too much offense for the Gamecocks to handle for four quarters. A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is improving and has played much better at home.

Hopefully, the bird will show up again for another entertaining jaunt across the field, but even if he doesn’t, the good feeling Aggie fans in the stands had two weeks ago against Alabama will continue.

TEXAS A&M 41

SOUTH CAROLINA 13

