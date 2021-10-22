Cessna's pick: Aggies have enough offense to handle tough Gamecock defense

South Carolina’s defense and special teams are good enough to make Saturday night’s game at Kyle Field a tight one early, but 17th-ranked Texas A&M has too much offense for the Gamecocks to handle for four quarters. A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is improving and has played much better at home.
Hopefully, the bird will show up again for another entertaining jaunt across the field, but even if he doesn’t, the good feeling Aggie fans in the stands had two weeks ago against Alabama will continue.
TEXAS A&M 41
SOUTH CAROLINA 13
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robert Cessna
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today