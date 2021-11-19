 Skip to main content
Cessna's pick: Aggies go back to work against Panthers
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher should be happy: Prairie View A&M is about as close to a faceless, nameless opponent as you can get.

Fisher constantly preaches about his teams playing to a standard, not to the opponent. A&M failed miserably to play up to its standard for a half last week at Ole Miss. With the season on the line, the Aggies appeared to regress.

This week’s game is about pride, which should be more than enough motivation after what happened in Oxford, Mississippi.

TEXAS A&M 52

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 7

Media Availability: Buzz Williams

