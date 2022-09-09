 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cessna's pick: Aggies enjoy improved play on a sunny day against Mountaineers

  • 0

Appalachian State is known for upsetting fifth-ranked Michigan in 2007, and the Mountaineers almost bagged another big one last week when they lost a 63-61 shootout against North Carolina. But App State’s chances of upsetting sixth-ranked Texas A&M are less than Kyle Field experiencing a longer lightning delay after Mother Nature’s three-hour timeout last week.

In fact, the weather and A&M’s play will be pretty much ideal Saturday. A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is 14-1 against teams from Group of Five conferences. The loss was 38-24 to 14th-ranked Houston in the 2015 Peach Bowl. Other than that, the closest game was 20 points a trio of times, including 30-10 over 16th-ranked Northern Illinois in the 2013 Orange Bowl. Fisher will have a great day calling offensive plays against a unit that allowed North Carolina to score on nine of 13 drives (and that included a kneel down).

TEXAS A&M 45

People are also reading…

APP STATE 17

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert