Cessna's pick: Aggies enjoy improved play on a sunny day against Mountaineers

Appalachian State is known for upsetting fifth-ranked Michigan in 2007, and the Mountaineers almost bagged another big one last week when they lost a 63-61 shootout against North Carolina. But App State’s chances of upsetting sixth-ranked Texas A&M are less than Kyle Field experiencing a longer lightning delay after Mother Nature’s three-hour timeout last week.

In fact, the weather and A&M’s play will be pretty much ideal Saturday. A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is 14-1 against teams from Group of Five conferences. The loss was 38-24 to 14th-ranked Houston in the 2015 Peach Bowl. Other than that, the closest game was 20 points a trio of times, including 30-10 over 16th-ranked Northern Illinois in the 2013 Orange Bowl. Fisher will have a great day calling offensive plays against a unit that allowed North Carolina to score on nine of 13 drives (and that included a kneel down).