Cessna's pick: Aggies end the losing skid with tight victory over Gators

Aggie fans are eager to see if freshman quarterback Conner Weigman can build on last week’s 338-yard, no-turnover effort. Aggie fans are fearful the 390 yards rushing allowed against Ole Miss was more about A&M’s defense than the Rebels’ offense.

Saturday’s game is much more important for A&M. Even if Florida loses, it will be favored against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, which gives the Gators a path to becoming bowl eligible. And their regular-season finale is against rival Florida State. A&M has lost four straight and just needs a win. It can be an ugly win, too, for the Aggies desperately want to end the skid.

TEXAS A&M 27

FLORIDA 24

