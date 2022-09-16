 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cessna's pick: Aggies edge Hurricanes in season-saving victory

You need more than talent to win, which Appalachian State demonstrated by beating Texas A&M with former two-and three-star recruits — many of them in the program four or more years. A&M’s offense, which started only one senior and featured four freshman and three sophomores, was overwhelmed. They need time to grow up, and replacing sophomore quarterback Haynes King with junior Max Johnson could provide much-needed leadership.

Johnson has started games at Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and engineered the game-winning drive in the Tigers’ 27-24 victory over the Aggies last year that made LSU bowl-eligible.

King twice has been named A&M’s starting quarterback heading into the season, but it hasn’t worked out. So with A&M in danger of dropping to 1-2 and falling out of the rankings, it turns to Johnson. It’s somewhat appropriate A&M draws a line in the sand against Miami.

TEXAS A&M 23

MIAMI 20

