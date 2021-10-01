 Skip to main content
Cessna's pick: Aggies do just enough to escape Bulldogs
Texas A&M vs Arkansas
Michael Miller

Saturday’s game against Mississippi State was supposed to be a dress rehearsal for the Aggies, whose biggest game of the season was thought to be next week against Alabama. Check that. The season will be on the line for 15th-ranked Texas A&M this week, and the Aggies don’t even want to think about what happens next if they lose.

Fans know it’s not going to happen, yet surely they have this queasy feeling. It’s put up or throw up time, and Bulldog head coach Mike Leach has been known to induce the latter among the A&M faithful at Kyle Field.

TEXAS A&M 24

MISSISSIPPI STATE 17

