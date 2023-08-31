The big news of the offseason was A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher giving up play-calling and bringing in Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator. Petrino will be working against a Lobo defense that returns only one starter and has a new coordinator. Petrino will find enough holes in New Mexico’s 3-3-5 alignment to light up the scoreboard. An improved, healthy offensive line and and an improved defense entering the second year under coordinator D.J. Durkin are huge for the Aggies, but Saturday is all about the offense and Petrino.