Here are the preseason grades for the 2023 Texas A&M football team:

QUARTERBACKS: B-

The good: Max Johnson went 2-1 as a starter last year and Conner Weigman was 2-2. That’s good considering A&M went 5-7 overall. They combined for 1,413 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. Last year showed you need a stud at this position, but you better also have a second and third option ready.

The bad: Johnson and Weigman combined for only a 133.49 passer rating last season, which would have ranked them just ahead of Missouri’s Brady Cook (133.2), who ranked 70th in the country and 10th in the SEC. A&M needs much better production than that.

Bottom line: The position cries for stability. Zach Calzada and Haynes King combined to start 17 of the last 24 games. They were busts and both transferred.

RUNNING BACKS: C+

The good: Junior Amari Daniels and sophomore Le’Veon Moss have been solid in limited playing time, and freshman Rueben Owens is A&M’s first five-star running back since Trey Williams in 2012.

The bad: De’Von Achane had 65 career receptions for 554 yards with five TDs, including 36 last year for 196 yards and three TDs. The third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins will be sorely missed for his versatility and dependability. Moss and Daniels combined for three receptions last year for 9 yards.

Bottom line: Graduate David Bailey, a 235-pound transfer who rushed for more than 2,400 yards at Boston College and Colorado State, is a good addition, but it doesn’t matter who carries the ball if the line isn’t better than it was last year.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C

The good: The depth is exceptional: Eight players have started at least one game. Matthew Wykoff was the group’s sixth-best lineman last year, yet he started eight games because of the unit’s injuries. He transferred because he realized others had passed him in the pecking order, which should be a good sign.

The bad: There’s much to prove. Sophomore center Bryce Foster played only four games last year after earning freshman All-America honors. Redshirt senior guard Layden Robinson took a step back after earning second-team, all-conference honors in 2021. A&M is banking on them being at their best along with most of the others, who were nagged by injuries.

Bottom line: Second-year offensive line coach Steve Addazio is on notice. A&M has signed nine four-star linemen in the last three years. It’s time for them to open holes and protect the quarterback on a consistent basis.

RECEIVING CORPS: B+

The good: Ainias Smith showed his worth when he suffered a early season-ending injury last year, and he’s back. Evan Stewart played like a five-star recruit with 49 receptions for 607 yards despite the revolving door at quarterback and inconsistent line play. Moose Muhammad III, sans the bizarre benching at Auburn, had 37 receptions for 595 yards in his last seven games with four touchdowns. Throw in sophomore Noah Thomas, whom everyone on the team is raving about, and this unit has a chance to be special.

The bad: Tight end Donovan Green suffered a season-ending injury. Losing a starter is tough, but A&M is deep at the position, and it’s unclear how much first-year coordinator Bobby Petrino will use the tight ends.

Bottom line: This deep group of wide receivers could rival those from 2012-17 led by Mike Evans, Josh Reynolds and Christian Kirk, who are starting in the NFL.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B-

The good: Five-star recruits Walter Nolen, LT Overton and Shemar Stewart combined for 83 tackles, 13 of them for losses, and six quarterback pressures as freshmen last season. They should be vastly improved this year.

The bad: A&M allowed 208.8 yards rushing per game to rank 122nd in the country and last in the SEC. The Aggies also had only 19 sacks. The lone SEC team with less was Vanderbilt with 17. Not stopping the run and not getting to the quarterback is a losing daily double.

Bottom line: Eight players return who had at least 16 tackles last year, and only one of them is a senior. With more experience, the group has a chance to become one of the nation’s best, but right now the Aggies would settle for consistency.

LINEBACKERS: C+

The good: Chris Russell Jr. returns for a fifth season. He started every game last season. Junior Edgerrin Cooper started eight games, and along with Russell they combined for 127 tackles, 15 of them for loss.

The bad: Russell and Cooper return. They have experience, but A&M had one of the nation’s worst run defenses, giving up 21 runs of at least 20 yards.

Bottom line: Cooper and Russell need to step up because the top backups are sophomore Martell Harris Jr., who had seven tackles last year, and true freshman Taurean York.

SECONDARY: B

The good: Fifth-year safety Demani Richardson is one of the nation’s most experienced defenders with 43 starts, including 26 straight. He had a team-leading 73 tackles last year and 245 for his career. Help came via the transfer portal in Sam McCall (Florida State), Tony Grimes (North Carolina) and Josh DeBerry (Boston College).

The bad: Nickelback Antonio Johnson and cornerback Jaylon Jones, who helped A&M allow a nation-low 156.2 yards passing per game, opted for the NFL instead of returning for their senior years.

Bottom line: Depth shouldn’t be an issue. Junior cornerback Tyreek Chappell (45 tackles, eight pass breakups) had a solid sophomore season, and sophomore Bryce Anderson, a five-star recruit who had steady freshman season, is poised to replace Johnson at nickelback.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

The good: Smith is back to return punts, which more than offsets having to replace Achane on kickoff returns. Randy Bond returns after hitting 13 of 17 field goals.

The bad: Kickoff specialist Caden Davis allowed only six returns, but he transferred to Ole Miss.

Bottom line: Senior punter Nik Constantinou averaged only 41.7 yards per punt but did have 27 fair catches and 23 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Look for the Aussie to put up numbers similar to his sophomore season when he averaged 46.6 yards per punt.

COACHING: C+

The good: Petrino will be college football’s biggest offseason hire if A&M wins 10 or more games, something it has done only 12 times. The lone time the Aggies had a double-digit winning season and at least doubled the previous year’s total came in 1939 when they won the national championship.

The bad: Defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and offensive line coach Steve Addazio struggled in their maiden seasons with the Aggies last year. A&M allowed 208.8 yards rushing to rank 122nd in the country and A&M averaged 141.5 yards rushing to rank 79th.

Bottom line: The death of well-respected defensive ends coach Terry Price, the struggles A&M had on offense and stopping the run and the mass exodus of players during the offseason reminded us a head coach is only as good as his assistants. Fisher’s staff has recruited well, but what about the coaching? The same thing was asked of former coach Kevin Sumlin, who went 44-21 in his first five years at A&M. Fisher is 39-21. Fisher will be more of a CEO this year, handing over play-calling duties to Petrino, a daring but wise move after back-to-back disappointing seasons. Changes were needed.

OVERALL: B-

The good: A&M has revamped its roster, not only improving the talent level but ridding itself of some bad apples. Having Smith and Richardson return for another year has to be worth at least a victory or two judging by how much Smith’s loss hurt the team last year.

The bad: There’s too many unknowns. Fisher has done a good job replacing the disappointment of the last two seasons with optimism, but the team’s psyche has to be fragile. Road games against Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU are daunting for a team that’s lost six straight true road games in SEC play.

Bottom line: Fisher needs to win at least nine games. If he goes 8-5 or worse, maybe the Aggies decide they can afford his $77 million buyout and the added cost to clean house and bring in a new staff. But can you imagine the mood around here for the Christmas holidays coming off three straight seasons with the Aggies out of the Top 25? Fisher might be wise to take 50 cents on the dollar and leave if 2023 goes poorly but A&M doesn’t buy him out.