Cessna's grades: Texas A&M defense shines on Sam Houston State report card

OFFENSE: B-

• What went right: Texas A&M had touchdown passes of 63 and 66 yards — the Aggies completed only one of more than 60 yards last season. A&M threw for 387 yards overall on 23-of-35 passing, allowing no sacks.

• What went wrong: Other than its first touchdown drive of the second half with 10 carries for 50 yards, the Aggies couldn’t run the ball (22 rushes for 60 yards).

• Bottom line: Haynes King threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw a pair of interceptions. That gives him five picks in two-plus games as a starter, which is way too many.

DEFENSE: A

• What went right: A&M came up with two turnovers when it looked like Sam Houston State might score. The Bearkats converted only one third down in 12 attempts.

• What went wrong: Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates hurt A&M a couple times with his legs, rushing for a game-high 60 yards on 14 carries.

• Bottom line: A&M never allowed the Bearkats to gain any confidence or get in rhythm despite missing a couple key starters in cornerback Jaylon Jones and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, a pair of juniors.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-

• What went right: Caden Davis atoned for a 52-yard field-goal miss by hitting a 40-yarder.

• What went wrong: Sam Houston generated its longest play on a fake punt for an 18-yard run. Davis also had a kickoff out of bounds, and punter Nic Constantinou had a sub-par effort of 33 yards that pulled his average down to 42.5 on four punts.

• Bottom line: A&M needs to be much better.

COACHING: B

• What went right: First-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin had a stellar debut. The unit played well and smart — A&M’s defense committed just one penalty and that came late in the game. King had 35 yards on six carries, showing why his legs played a big part in him winning the starting job.

• What went wrong: The offensive line struggled, maybe missing center Bryce Foster who was out with an illness. The unit had two motion penalties and two holding penalties.

• Bottom line: A&M made a statement with a 12-play, 71-yard drive to open the second half, often using two tight ends and an I-formation a couple times to establish the line of scrimmage.

OVERALL: B

• What went right: Sam Houston was never a threat to win.

• What went wrong: A&M should’ve been able to name its score but couldn’t. The offense made big plays but too often couldn’t string together enough solid plays to produce more scoring drives.

• Bottom line: A&M won last year’s opener by 31 points but didn’t build on it. Now the Aggies get another chance.

