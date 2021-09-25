Cessna's grades: Razorbacks give test Aggies can't ace

OFFENSE: D

What went right: Isaiah Spiller’s 67-yard touchdown run gave Texas A&M hope, and the unit’s only turnover came off a deflection.

What went wrong: A&M lost the line of scrimmage. A revamped line missing right guard Layden Robinson had to be revamped again when left tackle Jahmir Johnson was injured early in the second half. Wins up front were far and few between as A&M mustered only 272 yards.

Bottom line: Other than Spiller’s touchdown, the Aggies had one play of more than 19 yards. Take away Spiller’s run and A&M had 205 yards on 58 plays, averaging just 3.5 yards per play.

DEFENSE: C

What went right: Arkansas converted only 3 of 13 third downs. A fourth-down stop late in the first half kept A&M in the game — the Razorbacks might’ve gone ahead 20-0 if not 24-0 had they converted it.