Cessna's grades: QB Weigman shows promise, but defense gets run over

OFFENSE: B+

• What went right: True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman did everything right except win in his first start at Texas A&M. He threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns but more importantly showed poise.

• What went wrong: The running game disappeared in the second half as A&M had only 27 yards.

• Bottom line: Weigman elevated the play of the those around him, especially the much-maligned offensive line as the Aggies averaged 4.9 yards per rush and gave up only two sacks, though they were in a passing mode after falling behind by double digits.

DEFENSE: D-

• What went right: The unit got a three-and-out to give the offense a last-ditch possession to tie or win the game. It also had two first-down stops.

• What went wrong: Way too much. A&M couldn’t stop just about any variation of the run. Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins had 205 yards on 34 carries with tough running inside and speed on the perimeter. Quarterback Jaxson Dart killed A&M with his legs, rushing for 95 yards, and he threw for a trio of scores.

• Bottom line: Defenders were out of position way too many times, and A&M couldn’t get a much-needed turnover. The Aggies allowed a whopping 390 yards rushing.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D-

• What went right: Nik Constantinou had four punts inside Ole Miss’ 20-yard line.

• What went wrong: A&M had three penalties and didn’t catch the last punt, which was a killer as the ball rolled inside the Aggie 10.

• Bottom line: The successful fake punt by Ole Miss was a killer, leading to a field goal that amounted to the difference in the end.

COACHING: C

• What went right: Weigman didn’t play like a freshman. A&M started strong, using up-tempo well. It also made some solid calls, including the touchdown pass on fourth down.

• What went wrong: Devon Achane had 124 yards rushing at halftime but only 14 in the second half.

• Bottom line: The defense had no answer for Ole Miss’ running game. It opened with a three-man line then moved to a four-man line, but the Rebels kept finding holes.

OVERALL: B-

• What went right: A&M started strong and rallied from a double-digit deficit to have a chance at the end, showing plenty of fight.

• What went wrong: A&M again failed to play complementary football. The offense scored its most points in the last eight Southeastern Conference games and generated a season-high 480 yards, but the defense faltered.

• Bottom line: A&M played much better, but it couldn’t make enough plays to get over the hump. This time the problem was the run defense and costly penalties.

— ROBERT CESSNA