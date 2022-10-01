Cessna's grades: No. 17 Aggies fail first true road test of 2022

OFFENSE: F

• What went right: Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III had six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown to help fill the void left by Ainias Smith, who is out for the season with a leg injury.

• What went wrong: A&M converted just 2 of 9 third downs and coughed up four turnovers.

• Bottom line: Four turnovers will get you beat most times, especially in Starkville, Mississippi.

DEFENSE: D

• What went right: A fumble recovery in the second half put A&M in position to make it a one-score game.

• What went wrong: Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks. He was complemented by a solid running game as the Bulldogs rushed for 144 yards on 24 carries (6.0), beating the Aggies at their own game as they rushed for just 136.

• Bottom line: A&M had a couple chances for interceptions, including one it could’ve returned for a touchdown, but the Aggies couldn’t make another game-changing play like they did last week in the win over Arkansas.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

• What went right: Muhammad had a 20-yard punt return that put the Aggies in position to score the game’s first points. Devon Achane’s 41-yard kickoff return just before halftime should’ve led to points.

• What went wrong: MSU returned a blocked field goal for a 10-point swing. That’s almost impossible to overcome since A&M came in averaging only 21.3 points per game.

• Bottom line: A&M can’t lose the kicking game with a struggling offense but did so Saturday.

COACHING: D

• What went right: A&M’s defense opened strong by forcing back-to-back punts, the second after a 16-play, 49-yard drive stalled.

• What went wrong: A&M’s first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin was on the winning side against MSU coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense and Rogers twice while at Ole Miss, but this time Leach and Rogers seemed to be a step ahead, improving as the game progressed.

• Bottom line: MSU made A&M pay for the majority of its mistakes, a favor the Aggies couldn’t return.

OVERALL: F

• What went right: It was a tight game early, and even after falling behind 14-0, the Aggies put themselves in position for a possible comeback.

• What went wrong: The Aggies suffered major breakdowns in all three phases of the game.

• Bottom line: A&M made several individual plays that showed promise, But it’s the plays the Aggies didn’t make that everyone will remember. The matchup was supposed to be a toss-up, but the Aggies got tossed around in losing their second game this season to an unranked team. Next up is a road trip to second-ranked Alabama, which would love to kick A&M worse than MSU did.

— ROBERT CESSNA