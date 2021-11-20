Cessna's grades from No. 16 Texas A&M's 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

• What went right: Muhammad had punt returns of 18 and 23 yards. A&M’s Fadil Diggs blocked a punt, and Prairie View failed to return two kickoffs past its own 20-yard line.

• What went wrong: Nothing.

• Bottom line: Seth Small made his only field-goal attempt, and Nik Constantinou had a 48-yard punt on his lone kick. Small finished the day with the school record for career points, eclipsing Randy Bullock’s 365 and finishing the day at 371.

COACHING: A

• What went right: A&M’s second- and third-string players were sharp, which wasn’t the case when they played against New Mexico as A&M tried to nurse home that big lead.

• What went wrong: A draw play for 40 yards on third-and-11 put the Panthers in position to score their only points.

• Bottom line: A&M had only one penalty and that came in the fourth quarter.

OVERALL: A

• What went right: A&M scored on seven straight possessions with great execution.