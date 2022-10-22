Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina

OFFENSE: D

• What went right: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries.

• What went wrong: The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points.

• Bottom line: A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just doesn’t have enough firepower. The Aggies failed to score more than 24 points for the seventh straight Southeastern Conference game.

DEFENSE: B-

• What went right: A&M generated two turnovers that led to 10 points to offset the 10 points South Carolina got off A&M mistakes.

• What went wrong: A&M missed some tackles and couldn’t get off the field at times, allowing South Carolina to convert 8 of 16 third downs.

• Bottom line: South Carolina had only 286 yards, and A&M held Spencer Rattler to 12-of-25 passing for 168 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

• What went right: A&M recovered the onside kick near the end of the game, giving it two chances at a miracle win. The Aggies also blocked an extra point.

• What went wrong: The 100-yard kickoff return jump-started South Carolina to a 17-0 lead. A&M also had a 28-yard punt that set up South Carolina’s last touchdown.

• Bottom line: The unit made too many mistakes. It could have been worse. Moose Muhammad III fell on a punt he muffed that he probably should have fair caught. He caught another inside the 5 instead of letting it possibly turn into a touchback.

COACHING: C

• What went right: True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman completed his first two passes and ended 8 of 15 for 91 yards. A revamped offensive line didn’t allow a sack, giving A&M a chance as Haynes King was 17-of-32 passing for 178 yards, making some tough plays.

• What went wrong: A&M wasted two timeouts on its second-to-last drive and settled for a field goal. A&M, which had a chance to take the lead to start the second half, opened with six straight passes that included three straight incompletions followed by a punt.

• Bottom line: A&M almost pulled itself out of a 17-0 hole, but the poor start was the problem.

OVERALL: D

• What went right: A&M righted itself after about as bad a start as possible.

• What went wrong: False start penalties prevented the offense from being consistent as A&M converted only 5 of 14 third downs.

• Bottom line: A&M, despite missing key personnel, lost a winnable game because of mistakes. At 3-4, the Aggies dipped under .500 this late in the season for the first time since finishing at 6-7 to end the 2009 season thanks to a loss to Georgia in the Independence Bowl. The Aggies are going to have to get their act together to make a bowl game.

— ROBERT CESSNA