Here's how The Eagle's Robert Cessna graded Texas A&M's performance against Louisiana-Monroe.

OFFENSE: A-

What went right: Quarterback Conner Weigman was in total charge, at one point completing 11 straight passes en route to a 337-yard effort on 25 of 29. Wide receivers Ainias Smith (7 receptions,127 yards) and Jahdae Walker (5 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD) stepped up with leading receivers Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas injured.

What went wrong: A&M settled for field goals four times, which is two too many.

Bottom line: The offensive line was solid, allowing the Aggies to average 4.8 yards per rush, though center Bryce Foster missed the game and starting offensive tackle Chase Bisontis was hurt in the first half.

DEFENSE: A-

What went right: A week after Miami receivers had 241 yards after contact, the Aggies allowed only 30 to ULM. The Warhawks converted only 1 of 12 third downs.

What went wrong: The unit failed to get a turnover for the second straight game. ULM got more than a fourth of its yardage on back-to-back plays – a 29-yard run by quarterback Jiya Wright and a 37-yard reception by Tyrone Howell.

Bottom line: A&M’s reserves came up with a fourth-down stop late at its 13 to prevent a possible touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

What went right: Randy Bond hit four straight field goals capped by a career-long 52-yarder. Nic Constantinou had a 48-yard punt to the 1.

What went wrong: A personnel issue forced A&M to take a timeout before Bond hit his 52-yarder.

Bottom line: A&M was nearly flawless, having two kickoff returns of at least 26 yards, a punt return of 11 and allowing only one kickoff return for a mere 12 yards.

COACHING: A

What went right: A&M didn’t miss a beat despite missing three starters on offense and two on defense. A&M converted 9 of 14 third downs, averaging 7.6 yards per play with no turnovers. A&M had the ball for 34 minutes, 29 seconds, the most since South Carolina in 2021 (35:30).

What went wrong: A&M settled for four field goals, two of them inside the red zone.

Bottom line: A&M got the solid effort it needed after the disappointing loss at Miami.

OVERALL: A

What went right: The game was a mismatch from the start in all three phases. ULM made a few plays, but it was woefully outclassed by an athletic A&M team that was on a mission.

What went wrong: the hour-weather delay that pushed the start back to 4 p.m.

Bottom line: For the second time this season A&M proved it is much better than an average team from the Group of Five conferences. Now the challenge is to have that kind of success in the Southeastern Conference.