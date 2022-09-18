Cessna's grades: Aggies' report card looks much better against Hurricanes

OFFENSE: B-

What went right: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane ran hard. It’s offensive line took a huge step forward, and wide receiver Ainias Smith matched Achane’s intensity as they combined for 78 yards after contact on their combined 13 receptions.

What went wrong: A&M mustered only 50 yards on its last three possessions, giving Miami hope of a comeback late in the game.

Bottom line: Quarterback Max Johnson gave the unit a huge lift, leading the way as A&M didn’t commit a turnover.

DEFENSE: A

What went right: A&M didn’t get a sack but never allowed Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to feel comfortable.

What went wrong: All that was missing was an interception, fumble recovery or big-time sack.

Bottom line: The unit turned Miami into Field Goal U as the Aggies made the Hurricanes attempt five of them.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B+

What went right: The fumble recovery on a botched Miami punt return that led to A&M’s first touchdown might have been the game’s biggest play.

What went wrong: Smith muffing a late punt return then recovering it could have been disastrous. He and the Aggies were lucky to get away with it.

Bottom line: The unit had a good start with Randy Bond hitting a 26-yard field goal. Nik Constantinou’s punt to the Miami 1-yard line could have put the game on ice if the defense had stepped up.

COACHING: A

What went right: Many things, starting with inserting Johnson at quarterback.

What went wrong: A&M got a little conservative in the second half, including a slow-developing play on third-and-2 that forced a punt and led to Miami’s last field goal.

Bottom line: A&M’s secondary was stretched thin with two players suspended and two more ejected for targeting, but the unit stood tall.

OVERALL: A-

What went right: The Aggies got contributions from all three facets of the game.

What went wrong: Miami, despite all its mental and physical errors, stayed in the game until the end.

Bottom line: A&M won a game it just had to have with the Southeastern Conference schedule starting next week against Arkansas.

— ROBERT CESSNA