Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers

OFFENSE: A

• What went right: The return of running back Devon Achane gave Texas A&M a huge lift. He rushed for a career-high 215 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Moose Muhammad III added five receptions for 94 yards and a TD, giving the unit two game-breakers.

• What went wrong: A three-and-out to start the second half allowed LSU to tie the game.

• Bottom line: True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman played like a poised veteran, and the offensive line had its best game of the year by far as A&M converted 10 of 15 third downs.

DEFENSE: A-

• What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control.

• What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.

• Bottom line: A&M came up with a stop and forced a punt after LSU had picked up three first downs in an attempt to tie the score following Richardson’s fumble recovery for a TD.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

• What went right: A&M allowed no punt or kickoff returns.

• What went wrong: A 15-yard personal foul penalty on a blind-side block by Martrell Harris Jr. wiped out a 10-yard punt return by Muhammad.

• Bottom line: Place-kicker Randy Bond remained steady, hitting a 25-yard field goal.

COACHING: A

• What went right: A&M’s offense looked rejuvenated, switching personnel and formations in an effort to keep LSU guessing. The unit also didn't commit a turnover. A&M’s defense gave up some plays but made bigger plays that helped seal the victory, and overall the Aggies had just four penalties.

• What went wrong: A slow start to the third quarter put LSU in position to take the lead.

• Bottom line: The offense and defense complemented each other in a big way as A&M performed as if it were the fifth-ranked team in the country heading to the Southeastern Conference Championship.

OVERALL: A

• What went right: A&M was the team beaming with energy from the get-go, feeding off the crowd.

• What went wrong: Nothing Saturday, but where was that effort earlier this season? That was what the fans had been longing to see on a consistent basis.

• Bottom line: The season was a failure, but Saturday’s upset victory has a chance to be a building block for future success.

— ROBERT CESSNA