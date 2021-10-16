Cessna's grades: Aggies pass Tiger test with few issues

• What went wrong: A&M failed to catch a short punt that turned into a 60-yarder with 24 yards of bounce. Seth Small also missed field goals from 46 and 54 yards. The 54-yarder was just short, but a bad snap contributed to the miss from 46.

• Bottom line: Special teams didn’t get in the way of an easy victory.

COACHING: B

• What went right: A&M didn’t have a hangover after beating Alabama, scoring on its first three drives, while Missouri didn’t score until its sixth drive. The Aggies mixed defensive looks and never let Bazelak get in rhythm.

• What went wrong: A&M converted only 3 of 9 third downs.

• Bottom line: A&M won the line of scrimmage throughout the day. The Aggies had nine runs of 15 or more yards while the Tigers had only two.

OVERALL: B

• What went right: A&M took care of business in its first true road game of the season.

• What went wrong: The Aggies should have scored three or four more times.