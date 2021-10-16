Cessna's grades: Aggies pass Tiger test with few issues

OFFENSE: B-
• What went right: Missouri’s run defense that ranks last in the country was true to form as Texas A&M rushed for 283 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry with Isaiah Spiller (20 carries, 168 yards) and Devon Achane (16-124) leading the way.
• What went wrong: Zach Calzada’s interception just before halftime cost A&M points. He missed Spiller and Achane on swing passes a few times, too.
• Bottom line: A&M scored touchdowns on its first three possessions.
DEFENSE: A-
• What went right: Jaylon Jones’ early interception jump-started A&M’s offense.
• What went wrong: A&M committed penalties on both of Missouri’s scoring drives, and a pass interference call wiped out an interception by Leon O’Neal Jr. A&M allowed Missouri to climb back into the game with a 14-play, 97-yard touchdown drive.
• Bottom line: Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak had a tough day as the Tigers converted only 6 of 17 third downs.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
• What went right: Missouri failed to reach its own 15-yard line on a pair of kickoff returns, and A&M’s Nik Constantinou averaged 48 yards on three punts.
• What went wrong: A&M failed to catch a short punt that turned into a 60-yarder with 24 yards of bounce. Seth Small also missed field goals from 46 and 54 yards. The 54-yarder was just short, but a bad snap contributed to the miss from 46.
• Bottom line: Special teams didn’t get in the way of an easy victory.
COACHING: B
• What went right: A&M didn’t have a hangover after beating Alabama, scoring on its first three drives, while Missouri didn’t score until its sixth drive. The Aggies mixed defensive looks and never let Bazelak get in rhythm.
• What went wrong: A&M converted only 3 of 9 third downs.
• Bottom line: A&M won the line of scrimmage throughout the day. The Aggies had nine runs of 15 or more yards while the Tigers had only two.
OVERALL: B
• What went right: A&M took care of business in its first true road game of the season.
• What went wrong: The Aggies should have scored three or four more times.
• Bottom line: A&M snapped a three-game losing streak at Missouri.