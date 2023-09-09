Here's how The Eagle's Robert Cessna graded Texas A&M's performance in its 48-33 loss to Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

OFFENSE: C-

What went right: A&M scored 10 points after Miami mistakes. Conner Weigman while under duress threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Noah Thomas on fourth down that pulled A&M to within 41-33. Evan Stewart had 11 receptions for 142 yards.

What went wrong: The running game was nonexistent, netting only 97 yards on 29 carries. That’s disturbing because Miami was missing two starting defensive linemen in the second half. A&M had three turnovers, but the one that hurt most was the lost fumble.

Bottom line: It doesn’t matter what plays offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calls or how good Weigman and his receivers are, the offensive line has to be better.

DEFENSE: F

What went right: Miami opened with a pair of three-and-outs, netting only eight yards and the Hurricanes converted only 3 of 9 third downs. A&M’s two sacks for 12 yards pushed Miami out of reasonable field-goal range as Andres Borregales missed a 54-yard field goal.

What went wrong: Miami receivers had 241 of their 374 yards after contract as the Aggies missed a slew of tackles. A&M allowed eight pass completions of 20 yards, including strikes of 48, 52 and 64 yards.

Bottom line: Other than the two sacks A&M got on that one possession, it didn’t get enough pressure on quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and forced no turnovers.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

What went right: The blocked punt and fumbled punt were more than any team could expect in a game.

What went wrong: The 98-yard kickoff return was a killer, especially right after settling for a field goal after the false start on fourth-and-1.

Bottom line: Little things add up. A&M opponents last year had only six kickoff returns for 200 yards because Caden Davis had 47 touchbacks on 56 kickoffs. This year in two games, A&M opponents have returned nine kickoffs for 202 yards.

COACHING: C

What went right: A&M started strong in all phases.

What went wrong: A premature snap killed a two-point conversion attempt and the false start on fourth and half a yard that forced A&M to settle for a field goal was a game-changer.

Bottom line: Miami made just as many costly mistakes as A&M, but the Aggies weren’t able to overcome their hiccups.

OVERALL: C

What went right: A&M did several of the things that should win you a pivotal game on the road.

What went wrong: The mistakes negated the positives. A&M couldn’t build on a pair of 10-point leads, then it couldn’t erase a deficit.

Bottom line: A&M has now lost six straight road games, a huge concern with road trips left to Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU.