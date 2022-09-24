Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid marks for edging past Razorbacks

OFFENSE: B

• What went right: Texas A&M ran for a season-high 192 yards led by Devon Achane’s career-high 159 against a unit that ranked seventh in the country in rush defense and had held the last two opponents to 92 rushing yards total.

• What went wrong: A&M center Bryce Foster had several low snaps, and the offense overall had eight penalties after committing just one last week.

• Bottom line: For the second straight week the Aggies didn’t have a turnover with junior quarterback Max Johnson at the helm. His confidence seems to permeate throughout the team.

DEFENSE: B

• What went right: A&M stiffened with the game on the line, forcing Arkansas to try a 42-yard, go-ahead field goal after giving up 48 yards on six plays.

• What went wrong: Arkansas had little problem jumping to a 14-0 lead, averaging 12.6 yards a play on the two scoring drives.

• Bottom line: The unit won the game for all intents and purposes by scoring a touchdown off Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson’s gaffe of extending the football near the goal line.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

• What went right: Randy Bond hit a 31-yard field goal that was one more 3-pointer than Arkansas hit.

• What went wrong: A&M botched an extra point that would have tied the game at halftime.

• Bottom line: A&M won the kicking game when Arkansas missed a potential game-winning field goal.

COACHING: B

• What went right: A&M’s defense corralled Jefferson in the middle quarters by rushing three with a spy on the quarterback. Freshman tight end Donovan Green had a team-high three catches for 50 yards in a breakout performance.

• What went wrong: A&M committed nine penalties for 65 yards.

• Bottom line: With a slew of underclassmen playing key roles, A&M beat a veteran 10th-ranked team that made more costly mistakes

OVERALL: B

• What went right: A&M overcame a 14-0 deficit.

• What went wrong: The Aggies started slowly, which has been a reoccurring problem. Senior wide receiver/punt returner Ainias Smith injured his right foot and ankle.

• Bottom line: A&M has bounced back from the Appalachian State loss with a pair of hard-fought victories. This one meant a lot more because Arkansas is a solid team with aspirations of contending for the Southeastern Conference West title.

— ROBERT CESSNA