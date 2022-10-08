Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss

OFFENSE: B+

• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

• What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a fourth down with three and a half minutes left. The potential game-winning pass from the Alabama 2-yard line never had a chance as the defender was all over the receiver.

• Bottom line: The unit complemented the defense by scoring 17 points off Alabama turnovers.

DEFENSE: B

• What went right: A&M forced four turnovers including two caused by Fadil Diggs, one of its many young linemen who performed well. The Aggies also had four sacks.

• What went wrong: Alabama had 288 yards rushing as backup quarterback Jalen Milroe and running back Jahmyr Gibbs gashed the Aggies with big plays. A&M jumped offside on a key third down, giving Alabama a first down en route to a touchdown.

• Bottom line: The unit gave A&M a chance to win. In its last four possessions, A&M lost a fumble, settled for two missed field goals on long drives and went three-and-out.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

• What went right: Walk-on Randy Bond hit field goals of 41 and 46 yards.

• What went wrong: A&M gave Alabama a first down on a punt with 12 men on the field. The Aggies averaged only 15 yards on a trio of kickoff returns.

• Bottom line: Bond was clutch, while Alabama senior Will Reichard hit only 1 of 3 field goals.

COACHING: B+

• What went right: King showed why he came out of fall camp as the starting quarterback with a gritty performance on the road against the top-ranked team in the country. The touchdown pass to wide-open tight end Donovan Green was the way you draw it up.

• What went wrong: A&M let Milroe get out of containment too many times. The Aggies got greedy with time running out in the first half, and King threw a horrible pass that was intercepted, leading to Alabama kicking a field goal for a 17-14 lead.

• Bottom line: Almost a four-touchdown underdog, A&M was ready from the get-go and fought until the final play.

OVERALL: B

• What went right: A&M made a lot of big plays and forced Alabama to make crucial mistakes

• What went wrong: In the end, the Aggies made too many mistakes to overcome against a team as disciplined as the Crimson Tide.

• Bottom line: A&M played like the sixth ranked team in the country and gave Alabama all it could handle in the game everyone expected heading into the season. Now the challenge will be to build on it.

— ROBERT CESSNA