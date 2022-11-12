 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cessna's grades: Aggies earn passing grade on the road but still can't win

  • 0
jimbo refs GRADES 1

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks with referee David Smith during the first half Saturday night in Auburn, Ala.

 BUTCH DILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

OFFENSE: F

What went right: Texas A&M committed only one turnover despite using a hodge-podge lineup because of injuries and suspensions.

What went wrong: The Aggies never established an identity, driving for more than 40 yards on only one possession until their late touchdown drive. Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman was 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards, but didn’t get much help.

Bottom line: A&M’s offense looked stuck in the mud, managing only 135 yards in its first 11 possessions.

DEFENSE: B+

What went right: A&M had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. It held Auburn to 5 of 17 on third downs.

What went wrong: The run defense remains a problem, giving up 270 yards with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each running for 121 yards.

People are also reading…

Bottom line: A&M probably doesn’t score if the defense doesn’t come up with the second interception, giving the offense a much-needed short field.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

What went right: Walk-on Randy Bond hit a huge 48-yard field goal.

What went wrong: A delay penalty forced A&M to punt from its 2-yard line.

Bottom line: A&M could’ve used a spark from Devon Achane on kick returns or Moose Muhammad III on punt returns, but neither was available.

COACHING: C

What went right: The defense attacked from the get-go, forcing a trio of turnovers and keeping the Aggies in the game.

What went wrong: A&M had to take a timeout on third-and-1 from its own 18 to avoid a delay of the game penalty. It was one of eight penalties for 66 yards.

Bottom line: A&M’s got to get players healthy and eligible if it wants to win on Saturdays.

OVERALL: C

What went right: It was ugly, but the Aggies had a chance to win right up until Auburn recovered an onside kick with 92 seconds left.

What went wrong: The Tigers seemed to be playing with their food most of the night. While A&M stuck around until the bitter end, it was missing too many key players to have a realistic shot at victory.

Bottom line: A&M has lost six straight for its longest losing streak since 1972. The Aggies won’t be going to a bowl game, and their trying season has two more games.

— Robert Cessna

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Auburn Postgame: Layden Robinson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert