Cessna's grades: Aggies earn passing grade on the road but still can't win

OFFENSE: F

What went right: Texas A&M committed only one turnover despite using a hodge-podge lineup because of injuries and suspensions.

What went wrong: The Aggies never established an identity, driving for more than 40 yards on only one possession until their late touchdown drive. Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman was 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards, but didn’t get much help.

Bottom line: A&M’s offense looked stuck in the mud, managing only 135 yards in its first 11 possessions.

DEFENSE: B+

What went right: A&M had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. It held Auburn to 5 of 17 on third downs.

What went wrong: The run defense remains a problem, giving up 270 yards with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each running for 121 yards.

Bottom line: A&M probably doesn’t score if the defense doesn’t come up with the second interception, giving the offense a much-needed short field.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

What went right: Walk-on Randy Bond hit a huge 48-yard field goal.

What went wrong: A delay penalty forced A&M to punt from its 2-yard line.

Bottom line: A&M could’ve used a spark from Devon Achane on kick returns or Moose Muhammad III on punt returns, but neither was available.

COACHING: C

What went right: The defense attacked from the get-go, forcing a trio of turnovers and keeping the Aggies in the game.

What went wrong: A&M had to take a timeout on third-and-1 from its own 18 to avoid a delay of the game penalty. It was one of eight penalties for 66 yards.

Bottom line: A&M’s got to get players healthy and eligible if it wants to win on Saturdays.

OVERALL: C

What went right: It was ugly, but the Aggies had a chance to win right up until Auburn recovered an onside kick with 92 seconds left.

What went wrong: The Tigers seemed to be playing with their food most of the night. While A&M stuck around until the bitter end, it was missing too many key players to have a realistic shot at victory.

Bottom line: A&M has lost six straight for its longest losing streak since 1972. The Aggies won’t be going to a bowl game, and their trying season has two more games.

— Robert Cessna