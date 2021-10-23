Cessna's grades: Aggies earn nice report card after dominating Gamecocks

OFFENSE: A-

• What went right: Texas A&M rushed for 290 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry as Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller both surpassed 100 yards for a second straight game. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer had a monster impact with four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

• What went wrong: The unit committed four penalties in the first half, three of them holding calls. A&M also threw an interception.

• Bottom line: A&M scored on eight straight possessions as the offensive line and quarterback Zach Calzada continue to improve.

DEFENSE: A-

• What went right: A&M forced three turnovers and had three sacks. The Aggies also held South Carolina to just 3-of-13 converting third downs with all the conversions coming in fourth quarter garbage time. South Carolina had just one play gain 10 or more yards in the first half — Zeb Noland’s 18-yard pass to Josh Vann.

• What went wrong: A pair of penalties handed South Carolina its first score.