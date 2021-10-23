Cessna's grades: Aggies earn nice report card after dominating Gamecocks

OFFENSE: A-
• What went right: Texas A&M rushed for 290 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry as Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller both surpassed 100 yards for a second straight game. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer had a monster impact with four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
• What went wrong: The unit committed four penalties in the first half, three of them holding calls. A&M also threw an interception.
• Bottom line: A&M scored on eight straight possessions as the offensive line and quarterback Zach Calzada continue to improve.
DEFENSE: A-
• What went right: A&M forced three turnovers and had three sacks. The Aggies also held South Carolina to just 3-of-13 converting third downs with all the conversions coming in fourth quarter garbage time. South Carolina had just one play gain 10 or more yards in the first half — Zeb Noland’s 18-yard pass to Josh Vann.
• What went wrong: A pair of penalties handed South Carolina its first score.
• Bottom line: The Aggies forced the Gamecocks to lose yardage on four straight possessions in a Wrecking Crew-like show of force.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A-
• What went right: Ainias Smith’s 95-yard punt return for a touchdown got the team rolling. Seth Small hit three field goals.
• What went wrong: A high snap led to a missed field goal, and South Carolina had a 20-yard punt return and 36-yard kickoff return.
• Bottom line: Smith outscored South Carolina through three quarters.
COACHING: A-
• What went right: A&M controlled play on both sides by dialing up the right calls.
• What went wrong: A&M committed eight penalties for 90 yards, and it settled for field-goal tries four times.
• Bottom line: At one point the Aggies ran 23 straight plays — 14 to end the first half and nine to start the second. A&M also generated five scoring drives of at least nine plays.
OVERALL: A-
• What went right: The Aggies dominated for three quarters, allowing younger players to see extended action in the fourth quarter.
• What went wrong: A&M left points on the field and gave South Carolina its first touchdown.