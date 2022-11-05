Cessna's Grades: A tale of two halves adds up to 5th straight loss

OFFENSE: C-

• What went right: Texas A&M showed great balance in the first half, rushing for 123 yards and throwing for 184. Tight end Max Wright had five receptions for 59 yards. He came in with only three catches for 52 yards for the season.

• What went wrong: A&M converted 1 of 8 third downs in the second half against a defense that entered Saturday’s game ranked 130th out of 131 teams in third-down defense.

• Bottom line: It was a great first half with A&M scoring on four of its first five drives en route to 24 points. It was a wasted second half with only 106 yards and zero points.

DEFENSE: D-

• What went right: A&M still had a chance to win with 10 minutes left in the game, because Florida lost 4 yards on a drive and punted after getting the game’s first turnover at the Aggies’ 36-yard line. Florida also was only 4-of-12 converting third downs.

• What went wrong: Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson accounted for 279 total yards and four touchdowns.

• Bottom line: The Gators rushed for 291 yards. In the last two games, the Aggies have allowed 681 yards on 113 carries for a 6.0 per carry average.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C+

• What went right: Caden Davis kicked five touchbacks, and Randy Bond hit a field goal.

• What went wrong: Florida’s Xzavier Henderson had a 28-yard punt return that jump-started the Gators to their go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter.

• Bottom line: A&M had no major gaffes in this area. Moose Muhammad III fair caught a trio of punts, an improvement over last week when Ole Miss got a favorable bounce on its last punt because the Aggies failed to catch it.

COACHING: C+

• What went right: A&M’s 24 first-half points were the most this season. It had just five penalties for 39 yards overall.

• What went wrong: A&M’s first four possessions in the second half ended with punts, all but one after only three plays. The run defense has to get much better if A&M is to beat Auburn or LSU.

• Bottom line: The Aggies had an amazing first half, considering they were working with a depleted roster because of illness and injuries. The Aggies had a pair of first-time starters, and four others saw their first action.

OVERALL: C-

• What went right: A&M’s offense set the tone early, getting support from a large crowd for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

• What went wrong: A&M could do little right in the second half. If Florida hadn’t shot itself in the foot a couple times, the score would have been more lopsided.

• Bottom line: The Aggies get an A for effort, but they have lost five straight for the first time since 1980. The Aggies are 2-3 at Kyle Field this season with the first back-to-back losses since 2017 when they lost to unranked Mississippi State and No. 16 Auburn.

— ROBERT CESSNA