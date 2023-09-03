Robert Cessna Executive Sports Editor Follow Robert Cessna Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OFFENSE: A

What went right: Quarterback Conner Weigman and his receivers were too much for New Mexico. They combined for five touchdowns and 12 first downs in just three quarters. The line was solid as the running backs had 24 carries for 122 yards (5.1 avg.), getting caught behind the line only once for a yard loss.

What went wrong: An illegal substitution before the first snap in the second half led to A&M’s first punt.

Bottom line: A&M scored on eight of 11 possessions and it could have been nine of 11, except for a bad snap on a field-goal attempt.

DEFENSE: B

What went right: Defensive back Josh DeBerry’s interception set up A&M’s final touchdown of the first half and New Mexico had to settle for a field goal after having first-and-goal from the 7.

What went wrong: New Mexico’s opening 10-play possession took 6 minutes, 46 seconds; the Lobos scored on a 27-yard run; and A&M couldn’t get off the field on third-and-15, allowing the Lobos to eventually get a field goal.

Bottom line: A&M other than that TD run allowed only 64 yards on 31 carries (2.1 avg.). A year ago, the Aggies allowed 208.8 yards rushing per game last year to rank 122nd in the nation. New Mexico converted its first two third downs, but was only 1 for 10 the rest of the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

What went right: Ainias Smith corralled a bouncing ball for a nifty 44-yard punt return and just oozed of confidence making catches in traffic after missing six games last year.

What went wrong: A&M had a personal foul penalty on Smith’s big return and a low snap led to field-goal attempt being blocked.

Bottom line: A&M’s coverage teams were solid, including Chantz Johnson, a freshman from College Station, tackling Christian Washington at the 6 after Washington muffed the kickoff coming out of the end zone.

COACHING: A-

What went right: Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s debut was impressive. The offense was silky smooth with just a couple hiccups. The defense allowed New Mexico to converted its first two third downs, but the Lobos were only 1 for 10 the rest of the game.

What went wrong: A&M had nine penalties for 88 yards. Defensive lineman Shemar Stewart had a 7-yard tackle for a loss to the New Mexico 5 wiped out by him grabbing the facemask. The 15-yard penalty jump-started an 88-yard drive that resulted in New Mexico’s lone touchdown.

Bottom line: Newcomers excelled. A&M started true freshman Chase Bistonis at right tackle and redshirt freshman Mark Nabou at right guard. DeBerry along with the interception had 10 tackles, one of them a sack along with a pass breakup and quarterback pressure.

OVERALL: A

What went right: Weigman showed why he was named the starter and Petrino did what he was hired to do as they helped A&M play like a ranked team.

What went wrong: Despite getting the ball to start the third quarter, the Aggies had their worst quarter, outscoring the Lobos only 7-3 with New Mexico having a 15-12 edge in plays.

Bottom line: It was a much-needed, business-like performance that will give the players confidence and one the fanbase needed after the last two disappointing seasons.