Cessna's Game Day pick: Aggies poised to pass test in Denver on Saturday

CESSNA'S PICK
Texas A&M made a lot of mistakes last week and won by 31 points. Kent State isn’t good enough to beat A&M and neither is Colorado. The Buffaloes will be a stiffer test, but considering the Aggies' aspirations, they should amount to dust in the road as A&M continues using its first five games to get ready for Alabama.
The first road game of the season is always dicey, but A&M caught a huge break by not having to play in Boulder, Colorado. Improvement would be building a three-touchdown lead by halftime.
TEXAS A&M 41, COLORADO 14
-- ROBERT CESSNA
Robert Cessna
