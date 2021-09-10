 Skip to main content
Cessna's Game Day pick: Aggies poised to pass test in Denver on Saturday
Cessna's Game Day pick: Aggies poised to pass test in Denver on Saturday

HAYNES KING
MICHAEL MILLER, The Eagle

CESSNA'S PICK

Texas A&M made a lot of mistakes last week and won by 31 points. Kent State isn’t good enough to beat A&M and neither is Colorado. The Buffaloes will be a stiffer test, but considering the Aggies' aspirations, they should amount to dust in the road as A&M continues using its first five games to get ready for Alabama.

The first road game of the season is always dicey, but A&M caught a huge break by not having to play in Boulder, Colorado. Improvement would be building a three-touchdown lead by halftime.

TEXAS A&M 41, COLORADO 14

-- ROBERT CESSNA

Watch now as the My Aggie Nation Podcast crew previews Texas A&M-Colorado.
