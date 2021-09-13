CESSNA: Zach Calzada can be a successful if he gets help

“I feel very comfortable with both guys,” Fisher said after naming King the starter over Calzada. “I think both guys can win and play well.”

Calzada will get the lion’s share of the attention in the next few weeks, but the focus should be on the offensive line and wide receivers. If the offensive line doesn’t do its job, Calzada and the receivers are going to have a tough time. The biggest reason A&M’s offense struggled for three quarters Saturday was Colorado’s front seven. That’s a concern moving forward. The line will have to be better to win in the Southeastern Conference. Calzada isn’t a statue, but he doesn’t have King’s wheels. Defenses will devise different schemes to put added pressure on Calzada, looking for him to make mistakes.

These next few weeks is not so much about Calzada, but those around him stepping up, starting with the offensive line. Think back to last year. Quarterback Kellen Mond had by far his best season. Not surprising, the offensive line was outstanding and so were the running backs.

The focus the last few days has been on the guy under center, but it should be on the actual center and the two guys on each side of him.

The Texas A&M-Arkansas football game on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will kick at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS.