Cessna: Young Texas A&M football team is about to find out for whom the bells toll

Those dreaded Mississippi State cowbells could be the difference in Saturday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium.

MSU is a 3.5-point favorite against 17th-ranked Texas A&M, getting the nod in a toss-up game because of the home-field advantage. Davis Wade Stadium, though, isn’t an imposing facility. It’s the third smallest in the Southeastern Conference with a capacity of 61,337. It seemingly would be a better fit for the Big 12 Conference, where it would be the third largest venue, yet it does quite well in the SEC with passionate fans ringing cowbells until their arms are about to fall off.

A&M’s Jimbo Fisher has been to MSU twice as a head coach and several times as an assistant.

“They swing with those cowbells, and that makes it unique, because you don’t hear cowbells anywhere else,” Fisher said. “They’re noisy. They’re loud. They’re very passionate. ... It’s a small town, so everybody’s at the game. It gives you that feel, that smaller college town, that people love their ball, and it’s just a unique place to play. They are very passionate about it.”

It will be a challenging environment for a young A&M team playing its first true road game of the season. The Aggies started 12 underclassmen last week, and it could be 13 this week because they have to replace senior wide receiver/punt returner Ainias Smith, who suffered a season-ending injury. His leadership will be missed on an offense that has started only one other senior. Even with Smith the unit had eight penalties last week in a neutral site. Good luck cleaning that up while trying to block out 40,000-45,000 noisy cowbells.

Smith had 25 career starts, including 20 straight. He was among five players on the roster who started against MSU two years ago. Fourteen of the 25 reserves who played in that game are back, but only six of them statistically made the box score, and one of them, senior linebacker Andre White, has missed the last three games.

That means roughly 75% of A&M’s traveling squad hasn’t experienced cowbells ringing in their ears for three and a half hours.

The Aggies wouldn’t seem to have much confidence to build on from last year when it comes to road games. They lost at Ole Miss and LSU, while winning at Missouri which has virtually no home-field advantage. A&M went 4-1 in true road games in 2020, but the largest road crowd the Aggies faced was 22,645 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And for the handful of current seniors who saw action in 2019 as freshman, life wasn’t great on the road as A&M went 1-3, beating Ole Miss but losing at Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

A&M is 7-9 under Fisher in true road games, so it’s not just the cowbells. But they are a factor.

MSU is 7-8 at home against ranked teams not named Alabama since 2012 when A&M joined the SEC. Three of those victories came against the Aggies, the biggest in 2016 four days after A&M opened that season’s initial College Football Playoffs rankings at No. 4. In 2014, the Aggies were 5-0 and coming off an overtime victory over Arkansas when Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for three more as the Bulldogs jumped to a 28-7 lead en route to a 48-31 victory. In 2018, the Bulldogs grabbed a 28-13 victory over 16th-ranked A&M a week after the Bulldogs couldn’t score in double digits for the third time in four games under first-year head coach Joe Moorhead, who got only one of his two victories over a ranked team in his two seasons at MSU that day.

Talent and experience are the common threads in A&M’s two victories in Starkville, Mississippi.

The Aggies rolled to 38-13 victory in 2012 behind eventual Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. A&M started seven underclassmen that day, but four of them would get drafted into the NFL, including three first-rounders — wide receiver Mike Evans, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi and Manziel. A&M also started nine seniors, including five on defense, along with three juniors who would come up big the following week in a 29-24 upset of top-ranked Alabama.

Two years ago, the 11th-ranked Aggies grabbed an ugly 28-14 victory as the teams combined for only 542 yards. It helped that A&M started 11 seniors led by quarterback Kellen Mond. It also helped that the game drew only 13,142 because of COVID-19 restrictions. MSU’s offense had a poor outing. First-year head coach Mike Leach and his Air Raid offense had made a splash in Starkville with a 44-34 upset of defending national champion LSU in the season opener, passing for 623 yards. But the Bulldogs then lost four straight games, failing to score more than 14 points in any of them.

Saturday’s matchup will be just as big a game for Leach and MSU, who have 20th-ranked Arkansas, seventh-ranked Kentucky and second-ranked Alabama next on its schedule. Those cowbells will be louder than ever. Can A&M silence them?

